POCATELLO — The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass.

We have trains that will be running in five scales on four layouts, and there are more model trains plus real railroad artifacts on display throughout the building. We have a Geotrax layout available for kids aged 12 and under to experience in on the fun, and puzzles are available for adults too.

