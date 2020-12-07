POCATELLO — The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will be helping local children get into the holiday spirit.
Parents and caregivers are invited to pick up a “Christmas tree cone” making kit at the Pocatello Police Department’s substation, 800 Yellowstone Ave. (near Fred Meyer) Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. The bag will include supplies to make a decorative tree, including cone, frosting and other items. There will be a limit of one kit per vehicle.
Those looking to pick up a kit are asked to drive up to the entrance of the substation, and a Youth Advisory Council member will run the bag out to the vehicle. Youth Advisory Council members will be holding signs directing drivers to the location.
For more information on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, visit pocatello.us/280/Mayors-Youth.