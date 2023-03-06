The honorable Drew William Standrod, a prominent figure in Blackfoot’s history, was born and raised in Rock Castle, Kentucky, in 1859. His father was a successful doctor and sureon who came from old colonial stock and demonstrated many worthy traits of the heart and mind, both in his professional and everyday life. Drew gleaned many of these same traits from his father that would later attract favorable notice throughout his business and professional life He was the second oldest child of seven when his mother suddenly died of cholera at the very height of young motherhood. So grievous was the loss, that Dr Standrod abruptly moved his family to the western states and settled in Malad. Young Drew remained in Kentucky where he furthered his education in the legal profession, passed the bar, and quickly joined his family and began practicing law in Malad City.
Drew was a natural who attracted favorable notice in the public eye and so was elected to the office of district attorney for two years before becoming the newly elected judge for the Fifth Judicial District of the state. This included all the territory of southern Idaho – present day counties of Oneida, Bannock, Fremont, Lemhi, Bingham, Custer, Caribou, Bear Lake, Power, and Bonneville. So apt were his decisions and so apparent his insight regarding jurisprudence that he continued on the bench for nine more years. He also served as a land agent with an office in Blackfoot. He was influential in the development of the public utilities in American Falls, Montpelier, Downey, Fort Hall, and Pocatello.
In 1888, at the age of twenty-nine, he married Emma Van Wormer and set-up residence in Pocatello, at the end of his judicial service. Then he began practicing law once again, forming a partnership under the name of Standrod & Terrell. Drew and Emma began building their dream home, known as the Standrod mansion in 1905, under the direction and assistance of a San Francisco architect. It took more than five years to build their forever home.
Judge Standrod was also a member of the drafting committee for Idaho’s Constitution, laying the foundation of most all present water rights and irrigation laws. To his credit, the culmination of his experience led Governor John Haines to appoint him to Idaho’s first Public Utilities Commission. Judge Standrod had the forethought to initiate the building of the Tilden Bridge across the Snake River, which made services in Pocatello more accessible to the farmers in Pingree. He became the president of the Idaho Stockgrowers Association, as well as a delegate from Idaho who would promote industrial and commercial welfare.
He was mindful and kept pace with some of the most progressive men in his profession, while displaying his own extraordinary enterprising abilities in financial circles. Thus, in 1897, together with five partners, they became serious banking aficionados in eleven institutions.
When the Standrod Bank first opened in Blackfoot, it occupied a two-section building , named by the National Register of Historic Places as the Standrod/Brown-Hart Building, on Main Street facing the railroad tracks. This impressive 19th century structure was originally built in 1895 and opened in 1896 by Charles Bunting, a pioneer merchant and banker. The bank failed after one year and then shortly after, Mr. Bunting died. Still today, it displays the stone cornice inscribed ‘BANK’ atop the roofline.
D.W. Standrod and Co., which firmed in 1899, as a private institution, rented this space for several years until the business outgrew the building.
With his ever-ready entrepreneurial spirit, Standrod purchased a site on the corner of Main and Bridge Streets, where he erected a large building with two stories and a basement in 1912. Fitted with everything modern in banking, right down to the furniture and fixtures, it was a source of pride throughout the Blackfoot community. Its reputation spread great distances, drawing the attention of ranchers and stockmen operating east and west and far to the north of Blackfoot, and it surpassed the million-dollar mark in its growth.
C.W. Berryman and his son, highly respected citizens of the town, became the bank president and cashier. Closure of the bank in 1923 was due to insolvency (inability to pay one’s debts by person or company, at maturity).
The Standrod Mansion in Pocatello remained D.W. Standrod’s home until his death in 1942, at the age of 84. He was considered a prominent Republican, and member of the Idaho Constitutional Convention, and author of the state’s Bill of Rights.
This column was written by a staff writer with the Bingham County Historical Society.
