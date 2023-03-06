Drew William Standrod

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

The honorable Drew William Standrod, a prominent figure in Blackfoot’s history, was born and raised in Rock Castle, Kentucky, in 1859. His father was a successful doctor and sureon who came from old colonial stock and demonstrated many worthy traits of the heart and mind, both in his professional and everyday life. Drew gleaned many of these same traits from his father that would later attract favorable notice throughout his business and professional life He was the second oldest child of seven when his mother suddenly died of cholera at the very height of young motherhood. So grievous was the loss, that Dr Standrod abruptly moved his family to the western states and settled in Malad. Young Drew remained in Kentucky where he furthered his education in the legal profession, passed the bar, and quickly joined his family and began practicing law in Malad City.

Drew was a natural who attracted favorable notice in the public eye and so was elected to the office of district attorney for two years before becoming the newly elected judge for the Fifth Judicial District of the state. This included all the territory of southern Idaho – present day counties of Oneida, Bannock, Fremont, Lemhi, Bingham, Custer, Caribou, Bear Lake, Power, and Bonneville. So apt were his decisions and so apparent his insight regarding jurisprudence that he continued on the bench for nine more years. He also served as a land agent with an office in Blackfoot. He was influential in the development of the public utilities in American Falls, Montpelier, Downey, Fort Hall, and Pocatello.

