POCATELLO — Pocatello Legion Baseball will be holding its annual public meeting on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave.
The Legion parent board has openings for service for the upcoming seasons. The position is a two-year commitment. It is a good way to contribute to the program. Any parent of a current player, past player or player that will be trying out in 2020 is eligible to sit on the board. Nominations can be taken at the public meeting or you can contact a current parent board member.