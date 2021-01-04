POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello will host the first of two planned legislative forums featuring local lawmakers starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
During the the hour-long forum, which will be shared free to the public on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86776791034, politicians from Districts 28 and 29 will offer their views on the upcoming session, legislative issues and anticipated bills.
Three of the six lawmakers from the two districts will take part in the Wednesday discussion. Participants will include Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello; and Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello.
The second forum will be held on Jan. 19. The Zoom meeting can be accessed at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86776791034.
A League of Women Voters moderator will also pose questions previously submitted by the public to the lawmakers. Questions will cover topics such as taxes, education funding, the budget surplus, Medicaid expansion, K-12 science standards, the climate and redistricting.
Armstrong will be entering his third term and is the vice chairman of the House State Affairs Committee. He also serves on the Business Committee as well as the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.
Manwaring returns to the Idaho Legislature after one term in the House from 2016-2018. He will be joining the House Resources and Conservation, Revenue and Taxation, Transportation and Defense committees.
Ruchti previously served in the House from 2006-2010. During the upcoming term, Ruchti will be serving on the following committees: Revenue and Taxation; Judicial and Rules and Agriculture.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization of the United States that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information about the League in Pocatello, contact them at lwvpocatelloid@gmail.com.