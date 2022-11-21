POCATELLO — The Pocatello Council of the Knights of Columbus will be distributing coats to needy children Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The distribution will take place in the Holy Spirit School gymnasium, located behind St. Anthony Church on 8th Street in Pocatello.

Available sizes range from toddler to youth, 18. Coats are free to anyone in need, as long as the supply lasts.

