POCATELLO — The Pocatello Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to Pocatello High School in support of the school's program to buy shoes, clothing and other necessities for homeless students. This is the third year that the Kiwanis Club has made such a donation.
According to Pocatello High School Principal Lisa Delomas, about 90 students attending Pocatello High School are homeless. When a staff member notices that a homeless student could use a new pair of shoes, they are given a gift card to a local shoe store. The Kiwanis Club plans to continue supporting this program in future years.