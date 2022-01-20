Rituraj Yadav, former chair of the Human Relations Advisory Committee; Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad; and Terry Brooks, former Human Relations Advisory Committee member, present members of Zonta Club of Pocatello with the city of Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee’s 2021 Human and Civil Rights Award. The committee is seeking nominees for this year's award.
POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee will honor local champions of human and civil rights again this year. HRAC is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 Human and Civil Rights Awards.
Nominees should be organizations and individuals who have worked to improve Pocatello in one or more of the following ways:
— Helped protect and advance human and civil rights of Pocatello residents.
— Promoted human rights training and programs.
— Worked to eradicate discrimination.
— Promoted equal educational opportunity and access for all.
— Worked to improve inter-group relations.
— Worked to eliminate hate-motivated incidents and/or harassment.
— Worked to reduce violence and promote peace.
— Worked to gain a greater voice for all in policy and decision-making.
— Helped to eliminate stereotyping in the community.
— Worked to educate others about extremists who threaten the human and civil rights of others.
— Worked to promote educational opportunity for physically and/or mentally challenged individuals.
— Worked to build more effective family, school and community partnerships.
The nomination form can be found at bit.ly/HRACAward2022. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 1.
A sampling of previous recipients include:
— 2021 — Stephanie Morrison and Zonta Club of Pocatello.
— 2020 — Atari Callen and Jamar Brown.
— 2019 — Jayson Byrd and Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship.