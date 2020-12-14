POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee is looking to honor local champions of human and civil rights.
The group is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Human and Civil Rights Awards. The HRAC plans to highlight the work of both an individual and an organization. The award recognizes those who have worked to improve Pocatello in one or more of the following criteria:
— Helped protect and advance human and civil rights of Pocatello residents.
— Promoted human rights training and programs.
— Worked to eradicate discrimination.
— Promoted equal educational opportunity and access for all.
— Worked to improve intergroup relations.
— Worked to eliminate hate-motivated incidents and/or harassment.
— Worked to reduce violence and promote peace.
— Worked to gain a greater voice for all in policy and decision-making.
— Helped to eliminate stereotyping in the community.
— Worked to educate others about extremists who threaten the human and civil rights of others.
— Worked to promote educational opportunities for physically and/or mentally challenged individuals.
— Worked to build more effective family, school and community partnerships.
The nomination form can be completed at bit.ly/3a3EWUP. Nominations will be accepted until January 9 at 9 p.m. Previous winners include:
— 2020 — Atari Callen and Jamar Brown.
— 2019 — Jason Byrd and Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship.
— 2018 — Betty Moore.
— 2017 — Hon. Rick Carnaroli.
— 2016 — Jennifer Seaich.
— 2015 — Billie Johnson.
— 2014 — Roger J. Bray and Roger W. Chase.
— 2013 — John Purce.
— 2012 — Edgar Malepeai.
— 2011 — Bonnie Frantz and 2Great4Hate.
— 2008 — James Yizar.
— 2007 — Clayton Diggie.
— 2006 — Farhana Hibbert.
For more information on the city of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee, visit https://pocatello.us/273/Human-Relations.