POCATELLO — The Pocatello Gate City Rotary Club will make history on Jan. 26 with the awarding of its very first Earth Stewardship honor.
The club earned the Super Earth Stewardship Award through all their work in the Virtual UAU, Rotary District 5400’s first virtual conference, which saved untold amounts of gas/pollution and food waste.
District 5400’s Earth Stewardship Advisory Board was also pleased to announce to club members that the environment is Rotary International’s new area of focus/cause. Rotary International states that it carefully selects areas of focus that “build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world” and the addition of the environment to the other six acknowledges the importance of our natural world to global peace and health.