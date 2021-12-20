POCATELLO — Garbage and recycling collection by the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department will operate as normal during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. Since both holidays fall on Saturdays, there will no collection delay.
From Dec. 27 through Dec. 31, the department is offering its special holiday pickup to accommodate the overflow that comes with the season. Residents are asked to place extra bags and boxes next to their autocart on their regular garbage collection day.
Citizens are reminded not to place their Christmas trees out with the extra trash. Starting Dec. 27, the city will provide drop boxes for tree disposal. The tree boxes will be removed on the morning of Jan. 14. The city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will chip the discarded trees for use as ground cover.
Christmas tree drop boxes can be found at City Hall — 911 N. 7th Ave., Rainey Park — 900 South Arthur Ave. and near the entrance to Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Officials would like to remind residents to remove all ornaments before discarding their trees.
For more information regarding the Sanitation Department’s services or special collections, please call 208-234-6192.
