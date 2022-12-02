Rake a Difference Rakers

Pictured are Rake a Difference volunteers.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello Free Clinic

POCATELLO — Mother nature effectively canceled the fifth annual Pocatello Free Clinic Rake A Difference fundraiser this year. Despite the 104 lawns that needed to be raked and about 400 volunteers who were ready to rake the leaves, we were put on hold as several inches of snow fell on the lawns. Volunteers raked in blowing wind and snow, and many volunteers wanted to continue to rake, but the weather just would not cooperate.

Despite the cancellation, PFC had many generous donors, including Elliott’s Color Box, Westmark Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Knights of Columbus, Home Depot, Idaho State University Grounds Department, Neighborhood Works, Pocatello City Parks and Recreation, Mountain View Cemetery, Bowman Farm, Costco, Mountain West Rentals and Sales, Baker Handyman and Sales, Dykman Construction, Mountain Top Lawn Service and numerous individuals who generously allowed PFC to keep their donation whether or not we raked their lawns. PFC thanks them and hopes you support our sponsors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.