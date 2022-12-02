POCATELLO — Mother nature effectively canceled the fifth annual Pocatello Free Clinic Rake A Difference fundraiser this year. Despite the 104 lawns that needed to be raked and about 400 volunteers who were ready to rake the leaves, we were put on hold as several inches of snow fell on the lawns. Volunteers raked in blowing wind and snow, and many volunteers wanted to continue to rake, but the weather just would not cooperate.
Despite the cancellation, PFC had many generous donors, including Elliott’s Color Box, Westmark Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Knights of Columbus, Home Depot, Idaho State University Grounds Department, Neighborhood Works, Pocatello City Parks and Recreation, Mountain View Cemetery, Bowman Farm, Costco, Mountain West Rentals and Sales, Baker Handyman and Sales, Dykman Construction, Mountain Top Lawn Service and numerous individuals who generously allowed PFC to keep their donation whether or not we raked their lawns. PFC thanks them and hopes you support our sponsors.
These donations enable our medical, dental and mental health providers to offer services and treatment for many of our community’s underserved. In 2021, the services provided by the Pocatello Free Clinic resulted in care for over 800 individuals through 3,000 visits who might have ended up in the hospital emergency room.
Personal donations are an important way for PFC to continue to care for our community. Please consider donating. Checks can be mailed to Pocatello Free Clinic, 1001 N. 7th Ave, Suite 155, Pocatello, ID 83201 or sent through Venmo @Sherrie-Joseph.
Once again, thank you to all of our wonderful donors and volunteers; we will be back to rake again in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.