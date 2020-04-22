POCATELLO — The Pocatello Free Clinic thanks the 82 families, runners, and walkers and a host of volunteers, many dressed brightly in green for St. Patrick’s Day, who turned out to show their support for health and the PFC. The annual Shamrock Shuffle Fundraiser walk/run on March 14 was followed by treats and prizes.
The Shamrock Shuffle raised nearly $2,700, which has been used to help the PFC purchase flu, strep and COVID-19 tests for local residents. In its new location at 1001 N. 7th Ave. Suite 155, the PFC, in partnership with the new Southeast Idaho Behavioral Health Crisis Center, cares for the growing needs of the financially challenged and underserved of our community. The PFC offers quality, no-cost medical care, and, at select times, a dental clinic for those who qualify from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call for appointments or information at 208-232-6245.
The Shamrock Shuffle would not have been possible without the support of participants and volunteers throughout our community. Music was provided by Mike Engle of Portal Productions. Brooke Coleman served as the "Leprechaunista," who dropped doubloons along the trail for the participants to gather.
Special thanks go out to the many individuals and organizations from Pocatello and Lava Hot Springs who contributed to this event, including Pocatello Running Company, Reel Theater, Elmer’s Restaurant, Buckalew Investments of DA Davidson, ISU Wellness Program, city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation, Fitness, Inc., 4 J Toilets, Portal Publications, Sabrina Boyd, Therapy Links, Fred Meyer, Juniper Hills Country Club, Dr. Tony Joseph, Bingham Memorial Hospital, 5th Street Bagelry, McDonalds, Westmark Credit Union, Pebble Creek Ski Area and Ski Patrol, The Alpaca Inn, Riverside Hotel, Lava Hot Springs Foundation, The ChuckWagon, Harriman State Park, Matt Bloxham, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries, ISU Get Fit Program, and Applebee’s Bar and Grill.
Kath Olsen and Meg Long, PFC board members, expressed their gratitude to the local community for their support. “We are delighted by the community’s support of and participation in wellness events like the Shamrock Shuffle,” Long said. “It demonstrates yet again that we are united in a commitment to building a Pocatello that stays strong and healthy.”