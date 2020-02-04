POCATELLO — The Pocatello Free Clinic, one of the nation’s oldest free clinics, is providing free dental cleanings by Idaho State University dental hygiene students every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You must be uninsured and within 200 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify. However, if you have Medicaid but it does not cover your dental cleaning, you are eligible for free cleanings at the clinic. Please call 209-233-6245 if you have any questions or to schedule an appointment. No paperwork is required to visit the clinic.
The Pocatello Free Clinic is located at 1001 N. 7th Ave, Suite 155 in Pocatello. Regular office hours for medical visits are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.