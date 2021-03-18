POCATELLO — The Pocatello Free Clinic's annual Fun Run or Walk Fundraiser, the Shamrock Shuffle, is virtual this year for the entire month of March to observe COVID-19 precautions.
So, don some green and take a picture of yourself running or exercising anywhere and anytime you choose in March. Send your picture to olsekath@isu.edu. Prizes will be given for the best costumes. Donations are accepted by check or Venmo@Sherrie-Joseph.
Please call 208-233-6245 for more information.
Pocatello Free Clinic hopes to see you all in person next year.