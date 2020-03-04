POCATELLO — The Pocatello Free Clinic is proud to have been chosen as a grant recipient by the Forever Idaho East Fund through the Idaho Community Foundation.
The generous grant for $4,719, was provided to help the PFC fund their Diabetes Education and Management Program, which provides home diabetes monitoring supplies, such as blood glucose meters and test strips, plus covering diabetes-related lab tests and individual diabetes education services for clients. Without grants like these, many of these supplies and services are out of reach for local patients.
The PFC has been in operation in Pocatello since 1971 and is one of the longest operating free clinics in the U.S. The PFC has never had to close its doors in that time, having operated continuously for almost 50 years supported by fundraising activities, community and corporate donations, and grants.
Every dollar donated stays in Southeast Idaho, as the PFC serves clients from Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Power and other regional counties. The clinic sees those who are otherwise uninsured and who earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level. All services are free to those who qualify and include programs to help with medical, dental, chiropractic and mental health concerns. Labs and many pharmacy expenses are also free of charge.
If you would like to find out more about these free services and supplies, call the Pocatello Free Clinic at 208-233-6245 to make an appointment.