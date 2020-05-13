POCATELLO — Despite being less than a year old, the city of Pocatello’s Fleet Services Department is being spotlighted on the national level.
The March issue of The Municipal magazine features the department in an article titled “Pocatello, Idaho, bids silos farewell with new fleet services department.” The story highlights the department’s beginnings, its structure and the benefits of having a centralized point for fleet maintenance.
“We are very honored to be recognized for our efforts in establishing our new Fleet Services Department,” said Tom Kirkman, deputy public works director. “The department is a proactive step in finding more effective and efficient ways to manage the city’s vehicle fleet.”
The Fleet Services Department is located at the Public Works Annex at 2405 Garrett Way, which consolidates repair and maintenance of vehicles in the city of Pocatello’s street operations, sanitation, water, Parks and Recreation, police, and City Hall-based departments. The Public Works Annex is also home to the Street Operations and Sanitation departments.
The Municipal’s “circulation reaches over 35,000 municipal executives and decision-makers across America: police, fire and rescue, public works and utility, parks and recreation, transportation and fleet, facility, street and highway and other municipal management departments.”
To read The Municipal’s story, visit bit.ly/2WsJzj8.