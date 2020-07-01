POCATELLO — What’s traditionally been one of the Pocatello Fire Department’s busiest days of the year is almost here.
Firefighters are reminding citizens to keep their celebrations “Safe and Sane” during the days around the Fourth of July.
“We want you to have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July,” said Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates. “By following just a few simple tips, you can prevent property damage and keep you, your loved ones and neighbors from being injured or worse.”
To keep your festivities “Safe and Sane,” firefighters have the following tips:
— Buy only those fireworks that are legal for the city of Pocatello.
— Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks — instead soak them with water and throw them away.
— Do not ignite fireworks in a container.
— Do not give fireworks to small children and closely supervise older children.
— Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses and flammable materials.
— Keep a bucket of water or a water supply nearby for emergencies.
— Light all fireworks with a long-handled lighter or jumbo punk.
— Make sure all the fireworks are dead out and allow adequate time for the fireworks to cool or place in a bucket of water prior to disposing.
Firefighters would also like to add:
— Fireworks are banned in the Wildland-Urban Interface portions of Pocatello. To view a map that highlights the areas where fireworks are prohibited, visit bit.ly/PocatelloChubbuckWUI.
— Pets and fireworks do not mix. Many pets become stressed and fearful during this season and will try to hide or run away from the noise and lights. Make sure your pet has somewhere safe and secure to hide.
— Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
— If your fireworks do cause a fire, call 911 immediately and then attempt to extinguish if possible to do so safely.
For more fireworks safety tips from the National Safety Council, visit nsc.org/home-safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/summer/fireworks.
In Utah, the firework-caused Traverse Fire scorched over 465 acres and led to the evacuation of more than 220 homes in three communities.
Under Pocatello City Code 15.10.040, citizens who light off illegal fireworks can be cited with a misdemeanor. Additionally, citizens may be held financially responsible for any damages that occur from improper firework use.
“We want to make sure that everyone has a safe Fourth of July,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “With some recent fires in our region, we want to be proactive in preventing them from occurring.”
Additionally, emergency medical services personnel would like to remind citizens that all firework use can be dangerous. According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report, “Fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2018.”