POCATELLO — Now is your chance to learn how to protect your home or business from wildfire.
The Pocatello Fire Department is teaming up with the Bureau of Land Management, Johnny Creek Firewise Committee and High Country Resource Conversation and Development to host a "firewise" town hall meeting at Fire Station No. 5, 5300 S. Bannock Highway in Pocatello 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At the meeting, attendees will learn about ways to create defensible space on their property, emergency planning strategies and more.
“Wildfire season is in full swing, and we want residents to know how to respond in the event of a fire,” said Kim Stouse, community relations/education specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department. “By implementing firewise strategies, residents can help firefighters protect their home as well as fellow neighbors’ homes.”
In 2018, over “25,000 structures, including 18,137 residences” across the United States were destroyed by wildfire, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
For resources and information on how you can protect your home from wildfire, visit pocatello.us/820/Wildland-Urban-Interface.
Fire Station No. 5 is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.