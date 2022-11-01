The Pocatello Film Society celebrates its 16th anniversary this month, beginning this Sunday with a free film, acclaimed documentary "Us Kids" showing at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. All are welcome to attend this story about the activism undergone by the students who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives. A number of students rally themselves to speak out against the national gun violence epidemic and momentum builds, as youth from around the world begin to speak up and rally for common sense gun laws. "'Us Kids' is indispensable viewing for anyone who genuinely cares about the future of this country beyond 'thoughts and prayers,'" writes the Los Angeles Times, while Variety Magazine calls it, "A potent testimony to the impact of citizen protest." Admission is free. Donations are appreciated, but not required.
Then the wonderful and stunningly cinematic movie "Carmen" plays on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Natascha McElhone wows in this character study with 100% positive critic reviews, where a middle-aged Maltese woman is liberated when her elderly brother, who is a priest, passes away, and she is no longer expected to devote her life to him and the church. "A charming film about a long-overlooked woman who finally comes out of her shell and puts a lifetime of silent observations to use," writes the Los Angeles Times. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"The Good House" starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline will be shown on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on the best-selling novel, a New England realtor ignites long-buried emotions and family secrets when she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame while masking a growing addiction. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
"Three Thousand Years of Longing" plays on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star in a creative spin on genie mythology. While attending a conference in Istanbul, an acclaimed professor happens to encounter a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Because she's a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong and refuses to participate, but the djinn tells her fantastical stories of his past, and eventually, she's beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Semester movies conclude with "The Swearing Jar" showing on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This highly rated Canadian movie about a high-school music teacher follows the story of her budding relationship with her husband, the birth of their child and the lie that threatens it all. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
