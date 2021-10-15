The Pocatello Film Society celebrates its 15th anniversary this Sunday by showing Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize nominee "Together Together" at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Idaho State University's Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union. In this critically acclaimed comedy/drama, when a young loner agrees to carry a child to birth for an older single man, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
The Pocatello Film Society began its journey in October of 2006, as a handful of ISU students who were part of the Progressive Student Alliance decided to show a series of documentaries every few weeks on campus. The group, consisting largely of Bob Devine, Tom Briggs, Diana Painter, Steve Saltzman and later Holly Saltzman, branched into mixing the documentaries with independent movies and renamed the film enterprise as the ISU Alternative Cinema Circle, and later as the community became more involved, broadened the scope of the group once again and named it the Pocatello Film Society. As members graduated and moved on, others came in to help, including community members Muriel Roberts, Chara Boehm, Debbie Flair, Don Allen and Cheryl O'Connell.
Today the Pocatello Film Society has blended efforts with the staff at the Bengal Theater and Pond Student Union who operate all the movies at the theater, while film society coordinator Bob Devine serves more of an advisory and support role of gathering information from members, selecting movies based on that input and then helping to market them. But the core mission remains the same: "to show insightful, inspiring and thought-provoking films that offer something in the way of deepening our understanding of life, of people, of history and the human condition."
All are welcome to attend movies at the Bengal Theater.
Other upcoming shows include:
"The Green Knight" playing Thursday to Oct. 24, at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then with Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, "The Green Knight" tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Golden Globe-nominated "The Little Things" is the feature on Oct. 31, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in this story where Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Matt Damon stars with Abigail Breslin in "Stillwater," showing Nov. 7 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When his daughter is accused and convicted of murder, a father travels from Oklahoma to France to search for the real killer and must acclimate to the less than forgiving culture he faces, while meeting new friends along the way. ABC News writes, "Matt Damon gives an indelible, implosive performance in a deeply personal human drama disguised as a crime thriller." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Sundance Film Festival winner "Nine Days" plays on Nov. 14 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. At a remote outpost, an observer watches people going about their lives. When someone dies, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive to undergo tests determining their fitness for human life. But the observer soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma, a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him toward a reckoning. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
And then after Thanksgiving break, the Pocatello Film Society will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Lord of the Rings" movies by featuring the trilogy on successive Sundays, with "The Fellowship of the Ring" showing on Nov. 28 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., "The Two Towers" playing on Dec. 5 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., and "The Return of the King" on Dec. 12 at 2:30 and 6 p.m. The 2:30 p.m. shows will be the original theatrical versions, while the 6 p.m. shows will be the extended editions. Admission will be $1 for each show or free for ISU students.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. For more about the Pocatello Film Society, go to their website at www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.