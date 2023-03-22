Bob Devine

Bob Devine

It's spring break, and with not a lot happening at Idaho State University this week, I thought I'd take a little time to talk about the Pocatello Film Society and upcoming movies at ISU. The Pocatello Film Society is currently in its 17th year of showing movies for the Pocatello and ISU communities. In October of 2006, a handful of students who were part of the Idaho Progressive Student Alliance decided to show a series of documentaries every few weeks on campus. After the first year, the group began showing independent movies along with documentaries and renamed the film enterprise the ISU Alternative Cinema Circle, and later, as the community became more involved, broadened the scope of the group once again and named it the Pocatello Film Society. As members graduated from school, the Pocatello Film Society has blended efforts with the staff at the Bengal Theater and Pond Student Union who operate all the movies at the theater. As the film society coordinator, I now serve more of a support role of gathering information from members, selecting movies based on that input and then helping to market them. But the core mission remains the same as in the beginning, "to show insightful, inspiring and thought-provoking films that offer something in the way of deepening our understanding of life, of people, of history and the human condition."

Film society movies are generally on Sundays throughout the school year and then on weekdays during the summer when the Pond Student Union is closed on weekends. Tickets generally run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. With the usual snacks available, such as popcorn, drinks and candy, the film society also has real butter available for the popcorn. The membership is loose, consisting of those who have subscribed to the Pocatello Film Society email list or friended us on Facebook or Instagram.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.