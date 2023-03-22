It's spring break, and with not a lot happening at Idaho State University this week, I thought I'd take a little time to talk about the Pocatello Film Society and upcoming movies at ISU. The Pocatello Film Society is currently in its 17th year of showing movies for the Pocatello and ISU communities. In October of 2006, a handful of students who were part of the Idaho Progressive Student Alliance decided to show a series of documentaries every few weeks on campus. After the first year, the group began showing independent movies along with documentaries and renamed the film enterprise the ISU Alternative Cinema Circle, and later, as the community became more involved, broadened the scope of the group once again and named it the Pocatello Film Society. As members graduated from school, the Pocatello Film Society has blended efforts with the staff at the Bengal Theater and Pond Student Union who operate all the movies at the theater. As the film society coordinator, I now serve more of a support role of gathering information from members, selecting movies based on that input and then helping to market them. But the core mission remains the same as in the beginning, "to show insightful, inspiring and thought-provoking films that offer something in the way of deepening our understanding of life, of people, of history and the human condition."
Film society movies are generally on Sundays throughout the school year and then on weekdays during the summer when the Pond Student Union is closed on weekends. Tickets generally run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. With the usual snacks available, such as popcorn, drinks and candy, the film society also has real butter available for the popcorn. The membership is loose, consisting of those who have subscribed to the Pocatello Film Society email list or friended us on Facebook or Instagram.
As spring break winds down at ISU, movies return with best picture Oscar nominee "The Fabelmans" showing this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Stephen Spielberg shares this semi-autobiographical story where young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother and the chagrin of his working-class father. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/fabelmans.
Then best actor Oscar winner Brendan Fraser stars in "The Whale" playing April 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In a small town in Idaho, a reclusive English teacher hides out in his flat and is slowly eating his way to death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/whale.
Also nominated for a best actor Oscar is Paul Mescal, starring in "Aftersun," which will be shown on April 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. "Aftersun" is a beautiful reflection on the power of family and memory and their role in reconciling the past and present. Twenty years after their last holiday, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum. At 11 years old, Sophie is slowly carving out her worldview, while her dad struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood, and Sophie's recollections become a powerful portrait of their relationship. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/aftersun.
Best foreign picture Oscar nominee "The Quiet Girl," plays April 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a dysfunctional Irish family is expecting another child, they send their older daughter away to a distant relative, where she learns about love and acceptance for the first time in her life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/quietgirl.
Golden Globe nominee "She Said" will be shown on April 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the shocking story serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com.
And the spring semester winds down with Oscar nominee "Living" on April 30 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role as a stodgy man overwhelmed at work and lonely at home, but when he realizes his time is short, he decides to figure out what it means to truly live life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.