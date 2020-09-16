POCATELLO — The Pocatello Fall Ultra, the premier mountain bike race in Southeast Idaho, is set Saturday where it begins at Centennial Park and entry is still open.
The event runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a 50-kilometer race, with a $110 entry fee, and a 100-kilometer race, with a $130 entry fee. The race raffle and celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The best time for spectators to cheer on racers is from 1 to 3 p.m.
“Who wants to join us for some serious fun and for one of the toughest races you will find? We have our safety plan in place, and we have our permits in place for these challenging rides in a spectacular environment,” said Jeff Hough, race director.
Organizers worked with the Southeast Idaho Health Department to create a health plan that would allow the race to take place and that plan has been approved.
To register for the race, go to https://www.raceentry.com/races/pocatello-fall-ultra/2020/register.
For more information about the race, visit https://pocatellofallultra.com/ or call Jeff Hough at 208-251-1033. A race informational flyer is also available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LQa8m9Fzkq6P3y0qwIIm5rvew4nzqmeL/view?usp=sharing.