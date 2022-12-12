POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of city-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The gullies are located off Summit, Granite, Ridgewood, Shadowpines and Satterfield Drive. This project is funded with a U.S. Forest Service Western States Fire Managers Grant.

The project will start Wednesday and is anticipated to be completed by March 1, 2023. Junipers in some areas will be chipped (masticated), while in other areas, the trees will be piled up for future burning (lop and pile) or chopped up into 3-foot lengths and scattered (lop and scatter). The Pocatello Fire Department will burn the slash piles when weather permits, likely in winter 2023/spring 2024.

