POCATELLO — Pocatello has again been recognized on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.
“The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership's public position on equality,” according to the HRC. Pocatello scored a 71 on the 2020 edition, placing the Gate City in second for Idaho. Rounding out the top three in the Gem State were Boise in first with a score of 75 and Moscow in third with a score of 69.
“As mayor, I am proud of the steps the city of Pocatello has taken to be one of the leaders on equality in the Gem State,” said Mayor Brian Blad.
For the report, the HRC rated 506 cities nationwide. The average score was 64.
In the 2018 and 2019 editions of the index, Pocatello placed second as well.
To view the report, visit hrc.org/mei.