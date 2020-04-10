POCATELLO — ABC Kid City Daycare, 231 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello will be providing kids in the community with free lunch starting Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided 7 days a week.
Lunch will be provided for kids up to the age of 19. Lunch will be curbside pick up only. Pick up will happen in the parking lot between the daycare and Mocatello.
A sign up sheet for meals can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebYL-zR_0M_pGhObbOk8nMkKrHBpyOy2BbQpLB-el2w_ELtQ/viewform or on ABC Kid City Daycare's Facebook page. Signing up is not required but is helpful for preparations.