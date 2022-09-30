Pocatello Creek Waterline Installation Cont

Pictured is a map of the waterline installation.

 Photo courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — For approximately six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. Work began Friday and extends from Jefferson Avenue to Call Creek Drive.

The right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue will be closed Friday for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.

