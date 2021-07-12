POCATELLO — After decades of in-person conventions, the Sutphins eagerly look forward to strengthening their faith during the virtual 2021 “Powerful by Faith!" convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
For over 35 summers, Eastern Idaho residents Gerald and Terry Sutphin looked forward to packing up their family, luggage and Bibles and driving to Ogden, Utah, for the annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 2020, this tradition was unexpectedly interrupted. The pandemic caused the international religious organization to cancel the in-person gatherings and launch a global online event.
This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas and convention centers around the world since 1897. Each year, the planning and translation of a program of this magnitude take months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.
Although this meant another year without traveling to join friends and family for the convention, the Sutphins have discovered many positives to the virtual platform. Gerald Sutphin, 71, explained that they missed seeing fellow Witnesses and being with them. “But there are many, many blessings of having the convention broadcast in our homes,” he said.
Of the many benefits they noted, the Sutphins have come to appreciate being able to pause the program or rewatch segments on demand. Perhaps the most unexpected benefit they have found is the sense of unity they feel from watching the program at the same time as millions around the globe.
“It's nice to see on a bigger scale that we're such a worldwide brotherhood. We're all united,” said Terry Sutphin, 68. “It’s an international event.”
“Powerful by Faith!” is this year’s theme. It will be delivered in 500 languages and unite some 15-20 million people in 240 countries throughout the globe. The program will be viewed over six weekends during July and August. The first segment is already available online.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
The Sutphins, along with other Jehovah’s Witnesses in congregations around the world, are writing letters and making phone calls to people in their community, inviting as many as possible to attend the “Powerful by Faith!” program.
“Faith is something that can give us the courage and the strength to get through the darkness of life,” Gerald Sutphin said. “We're all under extra stress right now because of this pandemic and what we've been going through for the last year and a half, so we really need to build our faith.”
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.
|Program day
|Date available for streaming or download
|Dates congregations around the globe will be viewing the program
|Friday morning
|June 28
|July 3-4
|Friday afternoon
|July 5
|July 10-11
|Saturday morning
|July 19
|July 24-25
|Saturday afternoon
|July 26
|July 31-Aug. 1
|Sunday morning
|Aug. 9
|Aug. 14-15
|Sunday afternoon
|Aug. 16
|Aug. 21-22
