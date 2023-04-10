POCATELLO — Contra dancing will resume in Pocatello on Saturday at the Assemblé Learning and Dance Center, 820 E. Young St. (near Yellowstone and Oak). At 7 p.m. there will be a beginner's instruction and refresher for those who have not danced in three years. Then from 7:30 to 10 p.m., the contra dancing will take place. Contra dancing is also scheduled for May 13 at the same location and time. 

No experience is necessary; the caller will teach all the dances and call each one as long as necessary. No partner is needed; it's customary in contra dancing to dance with various partners throughout the evening.

