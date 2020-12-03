POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s Community Recreation Center will be offering three lifeguard training courses starting Jan. 23.
Interested participants must complete a pre-course session that includes water skill testing prior to being accepted into the class. The pre-course session will offer a swim test, stroke improvement and conditioning for those who may need pointers to pass the pre-requisite swim test. The pre-course session is free and is being held at the Community Recreation Center every Wednesday at 7 p.m. through March 2.
Registration for the required pre-course session is now open online at register.pocatello.us. Interested participants can also register by calling 208-232-3901 or by visiting the Recreation Center at 144 Wilson Ave. Participants may register for as many sessions as needed to pass the swim test.
The lifeguard training courses will be held in three groups beginning Jan. 23 for those who successfully complete the pre-course session and pay the fee.
The sessions will be held as follows:
Group 1
— Jan. 23 (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
— Jan. 30 (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Group 2
— Feb. 13 (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
— Feb. 20 (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Group 3
— March 6 (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
— March 13 (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
After completing the pre-course session, participants must sign-up for their group. They are also required to complete an online learning session prior to attending the class. Each group is limited to six participants.
The cost is $100 and includes the American Red Cross lifeguard training, first aid and CPR/automated external defibrillator instruction. For those who successfully complete the course, the certification will be valid for two years. Participants must be at least 15-years-old to be eligible to participate.
For more details on pre-course requirements and skill testing, visit pocatello.us/pr or contact the Community Recreation Center at 208-232-3901.