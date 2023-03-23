POCATELLO — After a three-year hiatus because of COVID, the monthly Pocatello community contra dance will return. It is a healthy, fun activity for all ages who can walk and follow simple instructions. No partner is necessary to bring because dancers trade partners with every new song.

There will be a live band playing traditional Celtic-type music and a live caller who will teach every dance and cue the moves as attendees go along. Some of the moves are similar to square dancing, but it is done in two long-facing lines, not squares of four-facing couples. An example of contra dancing can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7m9EGS4iiOg.

