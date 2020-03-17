POCATELLO — Pocatello City Hall remains open for business, but as a precaution for novel coronavirus, the city of Pocatello started limiting access which began Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact city employees and officials, as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the city’s website, pocatello.us, to answer their questions, find forms, etc.
If a citizen must visit City Hall, please be aware they will be required to call the department they are trying to reach from the lobby. A directory of city departments located in City Hall will be posted for citizens. Utility billing office staff will also be available to help. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors.
At this time, the regularly scheduled City Council meeting for Thursday will proceed as scheduled. Residents can watch the meeting online at pocatello.us/it or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription. Following the meeting, the video will also be posted on youtube.com/pocatellocommunitymedia. The City Council Liaison/Work Session Clarification meeting scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. has been canceled.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 and self-evaluate for symptoms. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.