POCATELLO — Pocatellans are invited to stop by City Hall and have a chat with the City Council.
Members of the Pocatello City Council are hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 911 N. Seventh Ave. The meeting will allow residents to ask questions, provide comments or share concerns. Council members will also discuss pending property tax legislation before the 2020 Idaho Legislature.
“Citizens are always welcome to reach out to council members,” said Council President Heidi Adamson, “but it will be nice to be able to meet in-person and talk about what’s happening in Pocatello in an informal setting.”