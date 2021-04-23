POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council will be holding a special meeting Monday at 1 p.m. to consider rescinding the city’s face covering ordinance.
At the City Council’s April 1 regular meeting, the Council approved a motion to call a special meeting to consider rescinding the ordinance if cases fall below a rate of 15 active cases per 10,000 for 14 consecutive days. The number of active cases has been below 15 per 10,000 since April 8, excluding Sundays, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. SIPH does not report case numbers on Sundays.
A list of frequently asked questions about the ordinance is available at bit.ly/2VXMoc1.
To view the ordinance, visit bit.ly/3ffLWi8.
Limited in-person attendance is allowed, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, strict social distancing measures are in place and masks/face coverings are required.
Citizens can watch a stream of the proceedings at streaming.pocatello.us or on Sparklight (formerly CableOne) cable channel 56.
