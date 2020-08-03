POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council will take up the topic of face-coverings at a special meeting Thursday.
During the 2 p.m. meeting, councilmembers will discuss a face-coverings resolution. Under the draft resolution, citizens, business owner and visitors to the city of Pocatello are urged “to heed the advice of local health experts, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who all advise that while in public, if unable to practice physically distancing, people should Wear a face-covering.” Additionally, citizens, business owners and visitors are strongly encouraged “to follow the mitigation strategies recommended by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, pursuant to its Covid-19 Regional Response Plan” including:
— Stay at home if you are sick.
— Maintain physical distance of 6 feet from others (outside of immediate family) whenever possible.
— Wear face-coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.
— Wash hand frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
— Large gatherings are asked to implement physical distancing, use of face-coverings by staff and participants, increased sanitation measures and increased personal hygiene measures (handwashing and/or hand sanitizing.)
— Carefully monitor your health (refer to https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for more information).
The meeting follows a July 17 meeting the Council held with local health experts to help develop an emergency health plan for the city. On July 23 SIPH adopted a COVID-19 Regional Response Plan, and July 24 saw Mayor Brian Blad issue a proclamation expressing his full support of SIPH’s plan. The proclamation also encourages “all who are able to wear a face-covering in all indoor and outdoor public places where physical distancing is not possible in order to help Pocatello ‘Stay Safe. Stay Smart. Stay Open.’”
Following the special meeting that afternoon, the Council may consider the resolution for adoption at their Regular Meeting at 6 p.m. Citizens can watch the proceedings of both meetings online at http://streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.
More information and resources can also be found at pocatello.us/coronavirus.