POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is looking for your input on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and fees.
During the Aug. 5 regular city council meeting, the Council will hold public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 budget and fees proposed for the year ahead. Before the meeting, residents are invited to submit their comments about the budget and fees in the following ways:
