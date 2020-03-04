POCATELLO — Kindergarten registration for the 2020/2021 school year for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will begin online starting March 16 and continues through April 9. To register online, parents may visit www.sd25.us and click on the "new student registration" button located in the quick links on the district homepage. To complete the registration process, parents are encouraged to take their child to their neighborhood school on April 9 between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., where each child will participate in a brief screening and receive a welcome packet.
Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible to register for kindergarten. Required materials for registration include the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence.
Those unable to register online are encouraged to visit their neighborhood school on April 9 to complete the registration process. Spring registration helps PCSD 25 make plans for the placement of students and provides parents with information about the school and kindergarten program. If you have any questions, please contact your neighborhood school or the district office at 208-235-3206.