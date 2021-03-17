POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Jonathan Balls, director of business operations. He will assume the role at the district office effective July 1. Bart Reed announced his retirement in January. He has served PCSD 25 for nearly 34 years.
Mr. Balls earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in accounting and computer information systems from Idaho State University in 1999. After gaining experience in information technology, purchasing, budgeting and payroll, he has spent the last nine years as the business manager for the Soda Springs School District.
He and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer, are parents to five children, one son and four daughters. He enjoys spending time with family, running and singing.
He loves working for school districts because he has educators all through his family: wife, mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law, and a daughter that is currently earning a degree in elementary education and plans to become a teacher.
Mr. Balls, who previously lived in Pocatello with his family for five years, said: “We loved living in Pocatello. I’m looking forward to becoming part of the community again and joining the school district team.”
“I’m excited about being part of a larger school district with access to more resources and more opportunities for professional growth,” he said.