POCATELLO — After a brief hiatus, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is once again offering driver education. Registration is currently open for the fall sessions.

Session one will run from Sept. 6 through Oct. 22. A second session will begin on Oct. 20 and end Dec. 17. The cost is $175 and is due at the time of registration. Registration will continue until the courses are at capacity.