POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello’s forum to meet School District No. 25 board of trustee candidates. The forum will be held on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This forum will only include candidates for Zone 2 since only one Zone 5 candidate was able to participate.

Candidates will present their perspectives by answering written questions they received from League members. In this format, there will be no rebuttals nor questions from the audience.

Join the virtual forums to learn about the candidates’ positions on current issues. Just go to the League’s website at www.lwvid.org. Click on "EVENTS" to find the forum, then click on the hotlink to join the event. Or you can join this event at https://bit.ly/3aI9yKX.

A recording of this forum will be available on this website for viewing following the event.