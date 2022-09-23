Heather Canfield

Heather Canfield is the new food service coordinator for PCSD 25.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Heather Canfield as the food service coordinator. She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years, and as the food service coordinator for 13 years.

Ms. Canfield grew up in Logan, Utah, and moved to Pocatello 17 years ago. When her children started school, she decided to go back to school as well, graduating from Idaho State University with a bachelor's degree in environmental science.