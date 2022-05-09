POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Ellen Laggis as the assistant principal of Irving Middle School and Ms. Raina Patterson as the district’s federal programs coordinator.
Ms. Laggis will join incoming Principal Stuart Johnson’s administrative team at Irving Middle School, where she hopes to serve as an instructional leader while providing teachers the support they need to be successful. Ms. Laggis currently teaches in the sixth and seventh grades at Hawthorne Middle School. She began her career with PCSD 25 as a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in 2014. Ms. Laggis earned a Bachelor of Science in education with a minor in English in 2011 from the University of Idaho, followed by a Master’s in education with an educational administration emphasis from Idaho State University in 2019. Her experiences in PCSD 25 include serving as a district writing coach, building leadership team member and English CAMP facilitator. She credits her strong leadership skills to her ability to develop meaningful relationships and set a positive example.
Ms. Patterson offers 21 years of teaching experience at the elementary level. She currently serves as the Title I interventionist at Jefferson Elementary School, where she has been instrumental in helping staff and administration streamline their systems to increase efficacy and results in learner success. She holds two Master’s degrees: the first in reading and literacy and the second in educational administration from Idaho State University. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in education with endorsements in English, elementary education and special education from Pacific Lutheran University. Ms. Patterson is a team leader who is comfortable working with learners of all ages and demographics. She will replace Ms. Gretchen Kinghorn, who announced her retirement in April.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Laggis and Ms. Patterson to our district’s administrative team,” said PCSD 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to PCSD’s mission, vision and beliefs to think more, learn more and be more together. Our learning communities will benefit greatly from the knowledge and experiences they will bring to their new positions.”
These administrative changes will go into effect on July 1.