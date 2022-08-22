POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Kelly Dial as the coordinator of student transportation; Mr. Jeff Corrington as a transportation supervisor; and Ms. Samantha Steed as a transportation supervisor.
Ms. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate of Pocatello High School. She has served PCSD 25 for 33 years. Ms. Dial began her career with the district as the transportation dispatcher and worked in that position for 10 years. She has served as the transportation supervisor for the past 23 years. In that role, Ms. Dial oversaw the supervision of more than half of the district’s transportation department staff; built and maintained district bus routes; helped establish a new training program in compliance with the new Federal Motor Coach Safety Administration training guidelines; and oversaw driver compliance/records, student discipline and new driver training. She has also served as a state trainer. Ms. Dial has been recognized with many awards for her service and contributions to the district’s student transportation. She and her husband, Paul, have three children and six grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys family, cooking, gardening, outdoors, reading and music. Ms. Dial replaces Mr. Craig Leiby, who retired after serving the district for 36 years.
Mr. Corrington is a Pocatello native and graduate of American Falls High School. He began working for PCSD 25 in 1990 while simultaneously attending Idaho State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in general studies. Mr. Corrington offers a combined 30 years of service with the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District. He began his career as a substitute bus driver before taking a permanent assignment. He has driven all levels of bus routes, from pre-school and special education to regular routes and sports/activities. He has also assisted the director of the district driver education program and served as a new driver trainer for several years. He helped establish a new training program in compliance with the new Federal Motor Coach Safety Administration training guidelines. For the past 11 years, Mr. Corrington has served as the district’s transportation analyst. In addition to his duties with the transportation department, Mr. Corrington coached volleyball for Alameda Middle School and Highland High School from 1996 to 2009. He also serves as a member of the district’s wellness team. In his spare time, he enjoys family, golf, photography, music and reading a good book. Mr. Corrington replaces Mr. Warren Ferguson, who retired after serving the district for more than 27 years.
Ms. Samantha Steed has served as the district’s lead driver for the past four years. She is replacing Ms. Kelly Dial, the district’s new coordinator of student transportation. She is also a Pocatello native and graduate of Highland High School. She offers nearly 10 years of service with PCSD 25, where she has served as a regular route driver and new driver trainer. As a new driver trainer, Ms. Steed helped establish training programs for new drivers and assisted with a new training program in compliance with the new Federal Motor Coach Safety Administration training guidelines. As the district’s lead driver, she has been responsible for assisting with ride evaluations for all staff. Ms. Steed attended Clover Park Technical School and studied media production and design. She and her husband Mark have three children and seven grandchildren (with three more on the way). She enjoys family time, photography, hiking, travel and designing set lighting for media productions.
“With their care and attention to detail, the members of our transportation department help us keep learner safety at the forefront of our priorities,” said PCSD 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated a commitment to PCSD’s mission, vision and beliefs to think more, learn more and be more together, and we are excited to welcome them to their new positions.”
These administrative changes went into effect on July 1.