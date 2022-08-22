PCSD 25 Transportation

(From left): Kelly Dial, Jeff Corrington and Samantha Steed

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Kelly Dial as the coordinator of student transportation; Mr. Jeff Corrington as a transportation supervisor; and Ms. Samantha Steed as a transportation supervisor.

Ms. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate of Pocatello High School. She has served PCSD 25 for 33 years. Ms. Dial began her career with the district as the transportation dispatcher and worked in that position for 10 years. She has served as the transportation supervisor for the past 23 years. In that role, Ms. Dial oversaw the supervision of more than half of the district’s transportation department staff; built and maintained district bus routes; helped establish a new training program in compliance with the new Federal Motor Coach Safety Administration training guidelines; and oversaw driver compliance/records, student discipline and new driver training. She has also served as a state trainer. Ms. Dial has been recognized with many awards for her service and contributions to the district’s student transportation. She and her husband, Paul, have three children and six grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys family, cooking, gardening, outdoors, reading and music. Ms. Dial replaces Mr. Craig Leiby, who retired after serving the district for 36 years.