POCATELLO — Now in its 20th year of operation, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will continue food service with its 2020 Summer Food Service Program featuring non-congregate grab abd go meals. Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the following sites:
Alameda Park — Wayne Street and Pine Street.
Bicentennial Park — Abraham Street and Eve Street — (Chubbuck).
Caldwell Park — 8th and Center Street.
Hawthorne Park — Hawthorne Road and W. Eldredge Road.
OK Ward Park — W. Quinn Road.
Raymond Park — Lincoln Street and Carson Street.
Lower Ross Park — 2750 2nd Avenue.
Stuart Park — 5161 Stuart Avenue — (Chubbuck).
Edahow Elementary School — 2020 Pocatello Creek Road.
Meals will be served weekdays, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. from now through Aug. 14.
The Summer Food Service Program is a wonderful program. For many children, this is the only meal they will get during the summer days while parents are working. However, this program does more than serve needy families — it promotes health and well-being, and provides an opportunity for all families in the community to enjoy the wonderful parks our city has to offer while enjoying a nutritious meal. The program also opens up a great opportunity for strengthening community relationships across all backgrounds. Our community has been very supportive of SFSP throughout the years, and we are looking forward to another great summer.
For more information call Tom Wilson, food service coordinator, at 208-235-3256 or e-mail at wilsonto@sd25.us