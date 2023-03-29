POCATELLO — Now in its twenty-third year of operation, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is gearing up for the 2023 summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. Adults may purchase a lunch for just $4.50. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the following sites:

— Alameda Park — Wayne Street and E. Pine St.

