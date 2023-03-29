POCATELLO — Now in its twenty-third year of operation, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is gearing up for the 2023 summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. Adults may purchase a lunch for just $4.50. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the following sites:
— Alameda Park — Wayne Street and E. Pine St.
— Caldwell Park — 8th and Center St.
— Lower Ross Park — 2750 2nd Ave.
— OK Ward Park — W. Quinn Road.
— Raymond Park — Riverside Drive and Carson Street.
— Stuart Park— Stuart Avenue (Chubbuck).
— Syringa Elementary School — 388 E. Griffith Ave.
Meals will be served weekdays, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. beginning June 5. The last day of service will be July 28.
The summer food service program is a wonderful program. For many children, this is the only meal they will get during the summer days while parents are working. However, this program does more than serve needy families — it promotes health and well-being and provides an opportunity for all families in the community to enjoy the wonderful parks our city has to offer while enjoying a nutritious meal. The program also opens up a great opportunity for strengthening community relationships across all backgrounds. Our community has been very supportive of SFSP through the years, and we are looking forward to another great summer.
For more information, call Heather Canfield, food service coordinator at 208-235-3256 or e-mail at canfieldhe@sd25.us.
