POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 18. The program will start at 7 p.m. at the Pocatello High school Auditorium. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The theme is “Walking on Sunshine." Ticket prices are $13 for adults and $8 for children.

Due to COVID-19, spaces are limited to the public; tickets will be first come, first served. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at Pocatello/Chubbuck Distinguished Young Women Finals Program by visiting https://bit.ly/2OjaayY until they are sold out. Face masks or facial coverings will be required inside the building and in the audience.

Thirteen girls from three High schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are interview, 25%; scholastic, 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self expression, 15%. Awards for Be Your Best Self and Spirit of DYW will also be presented. The Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, asserted leadership among peers and have made a commitment to their community.

During the program finals, the girls will perform their talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The overall highest scorer of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho Finals held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 The event sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union. Pictures are donated by Nema Blanchard Photography. "

No. 1 Baylee Adams

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Veterinary technician

College choices: College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University

Activities/honors: Member of the Youth Civic Symphony; 13 years of dance training in contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, ballet, etc; babysitter; exercising; taking veterinary science classes; second counselor for young women church group; baking cookies and cupcakes; crocheting; skiing; reading dystopian novels.

Talent: Cello solo

Selection: Menuet 1 And 2 From Bach's Cello Suite No. 1

No. 2 Marcy Stratford

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Physical therapist

College choices: BYU-Provo, BYU-Hawaii

Activities/honors: 13 years of ballet Trouveres showchoir; tennis; watersports; Trouveres choreography; outdoor enthusiast; fry cook; exercising; 4 years of alto saxophone; pickleball.

Talent: Contemporary ballet solo

Selection: Shine A Light 

No. 3 Sydney Lyon

High school: Century High School

Career goals: Registered nurse

College choices: BYU-Idaho, Utah State University

Activities/honors: Singing; cheerleading; reading; traveling; hiking; swimming; dancing; driving; shopping; cooking.

Talent: Vocal solo

Selection: When I Look At You

No. 4 Paige Blakeslee

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Cosmetologist, physical Therapist, counselor.

College choices: Idaho State University

Activities/honors: Training in ballet, tap, jazz, modern and contemporary for 13 years; marching band and concert band section leader; playing flute for six years; playing piano for five years; marching band participant; church youth group president.

Talent: Flute solo

Selection: Three Romances, Opus 94

No. 5 Haylee Christensen

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Teacher, cosmetologist.

College choices: BYU-Idaho

Activities/honors:  Cross country; FCCLA; track and field; Disney; sewing; working out; baking; wake surfing; snow skiing; dirt biking.

Talent: Hairstyling presentation

Selection: Tenerife Sea By Ed Sheeran

No. 6 Susan Sterner

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Pharmacist

College choices: Idaho State University

Activities/honors: PHS dance/drill team; former gymnast; theater/drama; youth orchestra; PHS tennis; piano.

Talent: Folk violin solo

Selection: The Lovers Waltz

No. 7 Keeley Nicholas

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Anesthesiologist or NICU neonatal nurse.

College choices: ISU, Weber State University, BYU-Idaho

Activities/honors: PHS varsity wrestling; PHS JV softball; backpacking; Scouts BSA; babysitter; singing; food enthusiast; fishing; Gate City Singers; ukulele.

Talent: Vocal solo

Selection: I Know It's Today

No. 8 Abigail Ralphs

High school: Rockland High School/Pocatello High School

Career goals: Hospital administrator

College choices: University Of North Texas, Dixie State University.

Activities/honors:  Dancing; singing; musical theater; traveling; camping; swimming; snowboarding; cooking; tumbling; organizing.

Talent: Lyrical dance

Selection: Are You With Me?

No. 9 Elizabeth Wilkes

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Landscape architect or sports physician

College choices: BYU-Idaho, BYU-Provo

Activities/honors: Classically trained harpist; classically trained pianist; skier; professional ice cream scooper; Zumba dancer; church youth council member; life coach/therapist to friends; amateur movie critic; ukulele.

Talent: Harp solo

Selection: Great Day

No. 10 Ariana Long

High school: Century High School

Career goals: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

College choices: Washington State University

Activities/honors: Nine years of 4-H; FFA horse judging team; FFA Veterinary Science Team; CHS varsity golf team; 10 years of piano; dog showing; sewing; State Teen Association representative; 4-H state ambassador; 4-H youth leader-cooking

Talent: Piano solo

Selection: Wedding Day At Troldhaugen

No. 11 Kyla Jensen

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Veterinarian, biologist, possibly an author.

College choices: Utah State University, BYU-Idaho

Activities/honors: Rec center hip-hop class; school art class; National Honor Society; art club; Pocatello Act One; Marsh Valley Children's Theater.

Talent: Violin Solo

Selection: Still, Still, Still

No. 12 Madelyn Smith

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Professional dancer/dance instructor

College choices: BYU-Provo, Point Park University.

Activities/honors:  Competitive dance team; high school drill team; Brindusa Classical Training Program; piano; violin.

Talent: Classical pointe variation

Selection: Kitri From Don Quixote

No. 13 Kimberly Miller

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Law enforcement, K-9 unit officer

College choices: Idaho State University, BYU-Idaho

Activities/honors:  Guitarist; guitar teacher; pianist; snow skier; rock climber; wake surfer; wakeboarder; trail runner; first responder academy student.

Talent: Police defense tactics

Selection: Criminal (Original Mix)