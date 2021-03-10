POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 18. The program will start at 7 p.m. at the Pocatello High school Auditorium. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The theme is “Walking on Sunshine." Ticket prices are $13 for adults and $8 for children.
Due to COVID-19, spaces are limited to the public; tickets will be first come, first served. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at Pocatello/Chubbuck Distinguished Young Women Finals Program by visiting https://bit.ly/2OjaayY until they are sold out. Face masks or facial coverings will be required inside the building and in the audience.
Thirteen girls from three High schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are interview, 25%; scholastic, 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self expression, 15%. Awards for Be Your Best Self and Spirit of DYW will also be presented. The Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, asserted leadership among peers and have made a commitment to their community.
During the program finals, the girls will perform their talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The overall highest scorer of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho Finals held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 The event sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union. Pictures are donated by Nema Blanchard Photography. "
No. 1 Baylee Adams
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Veterinary technician
College choices: College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University
Activities/honors: Member of the Youth Civic Symphony; 13 years of dance training in contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, ballet, etc; babysitter; exercising; taking veterinary science classes; second counselor for young women church group; baking cookies and cupcakes; crocheting; skiing; reading dystopian novels.
Talent: Cello solo
Selection: Menuet 1 And 2 From Bach's Cello Suite No. 1
No. 2 Marcy Stratford
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Physical therapist
College choices: BYU-Provo, BYU-Hawaii
Activities/honors: 13 years of ballet Trouveres showchoir; tennis; watersports; Trouveres choreography; outdoor enthusiast; fry cook; exercising; 4 years of alto saxophone; pickleball.
Talent: Contemporary ballet solo
Selection: Shine A Light
No. 3 Sydney Lyon
High school: Century High School
Career goals: Registered nurse
College choices: BYU-Idaho, Utah State University
Activities/honors: Singing; cheerleading; reading; traveling; hiking; swimming; dancing; driving; shopping; cooking.
Talent: Vocal solo
Selection: When I Look At You
No. 4 Paige Blakeslee
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Cosmetologist, physical Therapist, counselor.
College choices: Idaho State University
Activities/honors: Training in ballet, tap, jazz, modern and contemporary for 13 years; marching band and concert band section leader; playing flute for six years; playing piano for five years; marching band participant; church youth group president.
Talent: Flute solo
Selection: Three Romances, Opus 94
No. 5 Haylee Christensen
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Teacher, cosmetologist.
College choices: BYU-Idaho
Activities/honors: Cross country; FCCLA; track and field; Disney; sewing; working out; baking; wake surfing; snow skiing; dirt biking.
Talent: Hairstyling presentation
Selection: Tenerife Sea By Ed Sheeran
No. 6 Susan Sterner
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Pharmacist
College choices: Idaho State University
Activities/honors: PHS dance/drill team; former gymnast; theater/drama; youth orchestra; PHS tennis; piano.
Talent: Folk violin solo
Selection: The Lovers Waltz
No. 7 Keeley Nicholas
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Anesthesiologist or NICU neonatal nurse.
College choices: ISU, Weber State University, BYU-Idaho
Activities/honors: PHS varsity wrestling; PHS JV softball; backpacking; Scouts BSA; babysitter; singing; food enthusiast; fishing; Gate City Singers; ukulele.
Talent: Vocal solo
Selection: I Know It's Today
No. 8 Abigail Ralphs
High school: Rockland High School/Pocatello High School
Career goals: Hospital administrator
College choices: University Of North Texas, Dixie State University.
Activities/honors: Dancing; singing; musical theater; traveling; camping; swimming; snowboarding; cooking; tumbling; organizing.
Talent: Lyrical dance
Selection: Are You With Me?
No. 9 Elizabeth Wilkes
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Landscape architect or sports physician
College choices: BYU-Idaho, BYU-Provo
Activities/honors: Classically trained harpist; classically trained pianist; skier; professional ice cream scooper; Zumba dancer; church youth council member; life coach/therapist to friends; amateur movie critic; ukulele.
Talent: Harp solo
Selection: Great Day
No. 10 Ariana Long
High school: Century High School
Career goals: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
College choices: Washington State University
Activities/honors: Nine years of 4-H; FFA horse judging team; FFA Veterinary Science Team; CHS varsity golf team; 10 years of piano; dog showing; sewing; State Teen Association representative; 4-H state ambassador; 4-H youth leader-cooking
Talent: Piano solo
Selection: Wedding Day At Troldhaugen
No. 11 Kyla Jensen
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Veterinarian, biologist, possibly an author.
College choices: Utah State University, BYU-Idaho
Activities/honors: Rec center hip-hop class; school art class; National Honor Society; art club; Pocatello Act One; Marsh Valley Children's Theater.
Talent: Violin Solo
Selection: Still, Still, Still
No. 12 Madelyn Smith
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Professional dancer/dance instructor
College choices: BYU-Provo, Point Park University.
Activities/honors: Competitive dance team; high school drill team; Brindusa Classical Training Program; piano; violin.
Talent: Classical pointe variation
Selection: Kitri From Don Quixote
No. 13 Kimberly Miller
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Law enforcement, K-9 unit officer
College choices: Idaho State University, BYU-Idaho
Activities/honors: Guitarist; guitar teacher; pianist; snow skier; rock climber; wake surfer; wakeboarder; trail runner; first responder academy student.
Talent: Police defense tactics
Selection: Criminal (Original Mix)