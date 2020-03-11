POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 19. The program will start at 7 p.m. at the Pocatello High School auditorium. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The theme is “Surf’s Up.” Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets will be available at the door, or you can purchase them from any DYW contestant.
Twenty four girls from three high schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are: interview, 25%; scholastic 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%. Awards for be your best self and spirit of DYW will also be presented.
The Distinguished Young Women Scholarship program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, asserted leadership among peers and have made a commitment to their community.
During the program finals, the girls will perform their talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The winner of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho Finals held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. Our event sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union.
Pictures donated by Nema Blanchard Photography.