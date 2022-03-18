POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 31. The program will start at 7 p.m. at the Pocatello High School auditorium,325 N Arthur Ave. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The theme is “La Vie en Rose” or “Life in Pink." Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Additional printed programs will be available for purchase for $10 at the door.

Fifteen girls from three high schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are: interview, 25%; scholastic 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%. Awards for first and second runners up, Be Your Best Self and Spirit of DYW will also be presented by Portneuf Medical Center, Affinity, Wilks Funeral Homes and Idaho Power Company. Awards will be given in each category, sponsored by Courtesy Ford Lincoln, Molinelli’s Jewelers, Bingham Healthcare, D.L. Evans Bank and Leavitt Women’s Healthcare.

The Distinguished Young Women scholarship program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, shown leadership among peers and have made a commitment to their community. During the program finals, the girls will perform their talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The overall highest scorer of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho Finals held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Oct. 7 and 8. The event sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union. Pictures are donated by Sarah J Photography.

Anna Bitton

High school: Century High School

Career goals: Professional ballerina, ballet instructor

College choices: University of Utah, Brigham Young university

Activities/honors: Brindisi

Classical training program — Alliance Academy of Dance training program — University of Utah ballet summer intensive — Century Singers — Idaho State University Children's Chorus until 2017 — Idaho State University theater production of "Bye, Bye Birdie" — Young women program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Family history consultant for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Employment: Ballet instructor, CNA assistant, secretary, janitor — Fundraisers for ballet competitions

Talent: Classical pointe variation

Selection: "Pas d'Esclave Variation" from Le Corsaire

Anna Campbell

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Interior design and real estate

College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Activities/honors: ICF home construction — Building an apartment — Varsity volleyball x2 — Varsity softball x2 — Residential design — Influential reading — Weightlifting — Baking — Professional ice cream scooper — Professional smoothie creator

Talent: Motivational weightlifting

Selection: "Thunderstruck" By AC/DC

Devvani Choudhury

High school: Century High School

Career goals: English/drama teacher, activist/politician

College Choices: New York State University, Canadian College Of P.A.

Activities/honors: Musical theater peformer (13 years) — Girl Scouts (K-ninth) — Assistant stage manager for "Matilda The Musical" (2021) — Diamond Back Dramatics presidency (2020-present) — Idaho State Drama Competition (3 years) — KP Vocal Studio private vocal training (2019-present) — PCCS volleyball amd cross country — Production/technical theater (2018-present) — Century Singers Select Choir (10th) — Intermediate guitar (4 years)

Talent: Vocal solo

Selection: "Out Here On My Own"

Saige Curzon

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Biomedical engineer, medical field

College choices: Idaho State University

Activities/honors: Member of Haywire Robotics — Student government — Baking — First counselor of the young women — President of the young women — Soccer (6 years) — Violin (1 year) — Gymnastics (4 years) — Cooking — Singing

Talent: Violin solo

Selection: "Pirates Medley"

Kambree Egan

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Sonographer, physician assistant, pediatric hygienist

College choices: Utah State University

Activities/honors: Competitive dance (8 years) — Lyrical, jazz and contemporary dance (15 years) — Ballet (15 years) — Trouveres (HHS singing and dancing group, 2 years) — Hip-hop (15 years) — Tap (15 years) — Dance teacher (18 month- to 5-year-old age groups) — Organized and managed Princess Camp for 30 girls, ages 2-6

Talent: Lyrical dance

Selection: "Sort Of" by Ingrid Michaelson

Mariah Holt

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Nursing

College choices: Idaho State University

Activities/honors: Clogging (10 years) — Basketball (5 years) — Camping with family — Volleyball (7 years) — Hiking with friends — Piano (10 years) — Paint by numbers — Rock climbing with brother — Boating — Traveling (the Bahamas, Hawaii)

Talent: Clogging

Selection: "Survivor" remix

Lauren Liechty

High school: Century High School

Career goals: Radiologist or radiologic technologist

College choices: Idaho State University, University Of Idaho

Activities/honors: Competitive varsity swimmer (9 years) — Certified swim instructor — Competitive marching band (3 years) — Alto saxophone (7 years) — Dog mom — Sketching — Snowboarding (2 years) — Hammocking — Kayaking/paddle-boarding — Watching/drawing anime

Talent: Saxophone solo

Selection: Aria

Megan Mickelsen

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Psychology, counseling

College choices: University Of Utah, Utah State University

Activities/honors: Highland Trouveres Show Choir (1 year) — Varsity basketball team (1 year) — Piano (12 years) — Snow skiing — Volleyball (9 years) — Songwriting — Wake surfing — Hanging out with friends — Traveling with family — Weight lifting

Talent: Vocal/piano solo

Selection: "Life's a Rollercoaster"

Kaylie Moss

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Nurse, cardiologist

College choices: Brigham Young University

Activities/honors: Voice lessons/singing — Camping/hiking — Piano (5 years) — Guitar (2 years) — Reading — Youth church camp leader — Babysitting — Highland Chamber Choir — Photography of nature — Drawing

Talent: Vocal solo

Selection: "Titanium"

Devery Peck

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Speech therapist, humanitarian work, teacher

College choices: Utah State University

Activities/honors: Speech and debate varsity team (3 years) — Violin (6 years) — Choir — Tennis (3 years) — Baking — Skiing (4 years) — Thrifting — Saxophone

Talent: Comedy act

Selection: "I Haven't Suffered Enough"

Katelyn Thorson

High school: Highland High School

Career Goals: Marriage and family counselor, clinical psychologist

College choices: Brigham Young University

Activities/honors: Violin (8 years) — Idaho State Civic Youth Symphony (6 years) — Theater — Boating — Reading — Creative writing — Mario Kart/Party expert — Baking — Camping/hiking — Puzzles

Talent: Violin Solo

Selection: "Tempo Di Minuetto"

Rachel Wilcox

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Mathematics, art, science

College choices: Idaho State University

Activities/honors: Cross country runner/running — Lacrosse player — FCCLA member — Member of the National Honor Society — Executive justice for junior class (student government) — Church youth group — Employment at Costa Vida — Painting/drawing — Sunset watching — Travelling

Talent: Piano solo

Selection: "Storm Mountain"

Brooke Smith

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Family consumer sciences teacher

College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Activities/honors: FFCLA (3 years) — Church stake leadership committee — Actress in two plays — Pizzarista — Professional ice cream scooper (1 1/2 years) — Pasta cooking — Eating — Support marching band — Watching Pocatello High School sports — Go on drives

Talent: Vocal solo

Selection: "Jar Of Hearts"

Erica Woodin

High school: Highland High School

Career goals: Veterinary science, animal psychologist, astrophysicist

College choices: Utah State University, Arizona State University

Activities/honors: Softball (7 years ) — Dog/cat mom — Professional space burger maker — Astronomy enthusiast

Talent: Science presentation

Tyann Wright

High school: Pocatello High School

Career goals: Occupational therapist, physical therapist

College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Activities/honors: Piano (8 years) — Clogging (11 years) — Professional sandwich maker — Ukulele (3 years) — Church youth group — Watching Netfilx — Eating snacks — Autumnfest dance competition (11 years) — Family game night — TikToks with friends — Soda Barn enthusiast

Talent: Piano solo

Selection: "Don't Stop Believing"