POCATELLO — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will be March 31. The program will start at 7 p.m. at the Pocatello High School auditorium,325 N Arthur Ave. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The theme is “La Vie en Rose” or “Life in Pink." Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Additional printed programs will be available for purchase for $10 at the door.
Fifteen girls from three high schools will compete in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent are: interview, 25%; scholastic 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%. Awards for first and second runners up, Be Your Best Self and Spirit of DYW will also be presented by Portneuf Medical Center, Affinity, Wilks Funeral Homes and Idaho Power Company. Awards will be given in each category, sponsored by Courtesy Ford Lincoln, Molinelli’s Jewelers, Bingham Healthcare, D.L. Evans Bank and Leavitt Women’s Healthcare.
The Distinguished Young Women scholarship program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, shown leadership among peers and have made a commitment to their community. During the program finals, the girls will perform their talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The overall highest scorer of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho Finals held at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Oct. 7 and 8. The event sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union. Pictures are donated by Sarah J Photography.
Anna Bitton
High school: Century High School
Career goals: Professional ballerina, ballet instructor
College choices: University of Utah, Brigham Young university
Activities/honors: Brindisi
Classical training program — Alliance Academy of Dance training program — University of Utah ballet summer intensive — Century Singers — Idaho State University Children's Chorus until 2017 — Idaho State University theater production of "Bye, Bye Birdie" — Young women program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Family history consultant for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Employment: Ballet instructor, CNA assistant, secretary, janitor — Fundraisers for ballet competitions
Talent: Classical pointe variation
Selection: "Pas d'Esclave Variation" from Le Corsaire
Anna Campbell
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Interior design and real estate
College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Activities/honors: ICF home construction — Building an apartment — Varsity volleyball x2 — Varsity softball x2 — Residential design — Influential reading — Weightlifting — Baking — Professional ice cream scooper — Professional smoothie creator
Talent: Motivational weightlifting
Selection: "Thunderstruck" By AC/DC
Devvani Choudhury
High school: Century High School
Career goals: English/drama teacher, activist/politician
College Choices: New York State University, Canadian College Of P.A.
Activities/honors: Musical theater peformer (13 years) — Girl Scouts (K-ninth) — Assistant stage manager for "Matilda The Musical" (2021) — Diamond Back Dramatics presidency (2020-present) — Idaho State Drama Competition (3 years) — KP Vocal Studio private vocal training (2019-present) — PCCS volleyball amd cross country — Production/technical theater (2018-present) — Century Singers Select Choir (10th) — Intermediate guitar (4 years)
Talent: Vocal solo
Selection: "Out Here On My Own"
Saige Curzon
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Biomedical engineer, medical field
College choices: Idaho State University
Activities/honors: Member of Haywire Robotics — Student government — Baking — First counselor of the young women — President of the young women — Soccer (6 years) — Violin (1 year) — Gymnastics (4 years) — Cooking — Singing
Talent: Violin solo
Selection: "Pirates Medley"
Kambree Egan
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Sonographer, physician assistant, pediatric hygienist
College choices: Utah State University
Activities/honors: Competitive dance (8 years) — Lyrical, jazz and contemporary dance (15 years) — Ballet (15 years) — Trouveres (HHS singing and dancing group, 2 years) — Hip-hop (15 years) — Tap (15 years) — Dance teacher (18 month- to 5-year-old age groups) — Organized and managed Princess Camp for 30 girls, ages 2-6
Talent: Lyrical dance
Selection: "Sort Of" by Ingrid Michaelson
Mariah Holt
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Nursing
College choices: Idaho State University
Activities/honors: Clogging (10 years) — Basketball (5 years) — Camping with family — Volleyball (7 years) — Hiking with friends — Piano (10 years) — Paint by numbers — Rock climbing with brother — Boating — Traveling (the Bahamas, Hawaii)
Talent: Clogging
Selection: "Survivor" remix
Lauren Liechty
High school: Century High School
Career goals: Radiologist or radiologic technologist
College choices: Idaho State University, University Of Idaho
Activities/honors: Competitive varsity swimmer (9 years) — Certified swim instructor — Competitive marching band (3 years) — Alto saxophone (7 years) — Dog mom — Sketching — Snowboarding (2 years) — Hammocking — Kayaking/paddle-boarding — Watching/drawing anime
Talent: Saxophone solo
Selection: Aria
Megan Mickelsen
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Psychology, counseling
College choices: University Of Utah, Utah State University
Activities/honors: Highland Trouveres Show Choir (1 year) — Varsity basketball team (1 year) — Piano (12 years) — Snow skiing — Volleyball (9 years) — Songwriting — Wake surfing — Hanging out with friends — Traveling with family — Weight lifting
Talent: Vocal/piano solo
Selection: "Life's a Rollercoaster"
Kaylie Moss
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Nurse, cardiologist
College choices: Brigham Young University
Activities/honors: Voice lessons/singing — Camping/hiking — Piano (5 years) — Guitar (2 years) — Reading — Youth church camp leader — Babysitting — Highland Chamber Choir — Photography of nature — Drawing
Talent: Vocal solo
Selection: "Titanium"
Devery Peck
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Speech therapist, humanitarian work, teacher
College choices: Utah State University
Activities/honors: Speech and debate varsity team (3 years) — Violin (6 years) — Choir — Tennis (3 years) — Baking — Skiing (4 years) — Thrifting — Saxophone
Talent: Comedy act
Selection: "I Haven't Suffered Enough"
Katelyn Thorson
High school: Highland High School
Career Goals: Marriage and family counselor, clinical psychologist
College choices: Brigham Young University
Activities/honors: Violin (8 years) — Idaho State Civic Youth Symphony (6 years) — Theater — Boating — Reading — Creative writing — Mario Kart/Party expert — Baking — Camping/hiking — Puzzles
Talent: Violin Solo
Selection: "Tempo Di Minuetto"
Rachel Wilcox
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Mathematics, art, science
College choices: Idaho State University
Activities/honors: Cross country runner/running — Lacrosse player — FCCLA member — Member of the National Honor Society — Executive justice for junior class (student government) — Church youth group — Employment at Costa Vida — Painting/drawing — Sunset watching — Travelling
Talent: Piano solo
Selection: "Storm Mountain"
Brooke Smith
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Family consumer sciences teacher
College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Activities/honors: FFCLA (3 years) — Church stake leadership committee — Actress in two plays — Pizzarista — Professional ice cream scooper (1 1/2 years) — Pasta cooking — Eating — Support marching band — Watching Pocatello High School sports — Go on drives
Talent: Vocal solo
Selection: "Jar Of Hearts"
Erica Woodin
High school: Highland High School
Career goals: Veterinary science, animal psychologist, astrophysicist
College choices: Utah State University, Arizona State University
Activities/honors: Softball (7 years ) — Dog/cat mom — Professional space burger maker — Astronomy enthusiast
Talent: Science presentation
Tyann Wright
High school: Pocatello High School
Career goals: Occupational therapist, physical therapist
College choices: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Activities/honors: Piano (8 years) — Clogging (11 years) — Professional sandwich maker — Ukulele (3 years) — Church youth group — Watching Netfilx — Eating snacks — Autumnfest dance competition (11 years) — Family game night — TikToks with friends — Soda Barn enthusiast
Talent: Piano solo
Selection: "Don't Stop Believing"