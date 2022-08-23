POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce established the Minnie Howard Award in lieu of the Athena Award (1986-2005). This award, sponsored by Cole Nissan Kia, is presented at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet and recognizes a local woman for her outstanding contributions to her profession, the community and to the leadership exemplified for other women.

The Minnie Howard Award is named for Dr. Minnie Howard who was an early (1902) Pocatello physician. She was a prominent local historian who helped locate the original site of Fort Hall and was one of the founding members of the Oregon Trail Association. Minnie Howard helped establish the Pocatello Public Library and organized major regional art and history programs for our area. She was an active member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the Congregational Church and numerous other civic organizations. She and her husband had four sons, all of whom became physicians. Dr. Howard is listed as one of 20 significant women in Idaho’s history by the Idaho Women’s Commission.