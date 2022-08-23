POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce established the Minnie Howard Award in lieu of the Athena Award (1986-2005). This award, sponsored by Cole Nissan Kia, is presented at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet and recognizes a local woman for her outstanding contributions to her profession, the community and to the leadership exemplified for other women.
The Minnie Howard Award is named for Dr. Minnie Howard who was an early (1902) Pocatello physician. She was a prominent local historian who helped locate the original site of Fort Hall and was one of the founding members of the Oregon Trail Association. Minnie Howard helped establish the Pocatello Public Library and organized major regional art and history programs for our area. She was an active member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the Congregational Church and numerous other civic organizations. She and her husband had four sons, all of whom became physicians. Dr. Howard is listed as one of 20 significant women in Idaho’s history by the Idaho Women’s Commission.
Criteria
The recipient of the Minnie Howard Award should be:
— A successful professional woman.
— An active member (or employee of a member) of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
— An exemplary leader in her profession and in the community.
— A generous mentor in the success of other women.
Nominations:
The nomination form should be submitted to the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. Additional documentation, such as resumes and letters of support, may be included.
Process:
The selection committee shall include the immediate past three recipients of the Minnie Howard Award and two other representatives from the previous recipients. Finalists will be announced prior to the award presentation, and the recipient will be introduced and honored at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet. Nominations may be held for consideration for two years.