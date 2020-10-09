Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce announces Chamber Award winners
- By Journal Staff
The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their 119th Chamber Awards Banquet.
Below is a list of the award winners.
Member of the Year - Amazing Glaze
Volunteer of the Year - Krystal Chanda
Distinguished Citizen - Mark Dahlquist
Lifetime Achievement Award - Rita Haggardt
Chamber Champion of the Year - Danielle Cooley
Minnie Howard Award - Kandi Turley-Ames
Board Chair Special Recognition Awards - Mountain View Event Center and Matt Hunter, Chamber President and CEO
