The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their 119th Chamber Awards Banquet. 
 
Below is a list of the award winners. 
 
Member of the Year - Amazing Glaze
Volunteer of the Year - Krystal Chanda
Distinguished Citizen - Mark Dahlquist
Lifetime Achievement Award - Rita Haggardt
Chamber Champion of the Year - Danielle Cooley
Minnie Howard Award - Kandi Turley-Ames
Board Chair Special Recognition Awards - Mountain View Event Center and Matt Hunter, Chamber President and CEO